John Steenhuisen says voting for smaller parties is like a one-night stand

Pretoria - Voting for smaller parties is like allowing yourself to be caught up in a one-night stand. This is according to DA leader John Steenhuisen yesterday at Solomon Mahlangu Square in Mamelodi during his party’s last campaign effort ahead of the November 1 municipal elections.

During the event called “Tshwane We Win Rally”, Steenhuisen urged his party’s supporters in blue T-shirts not to vote in favour of small parties. “Don’t mess around with these small parties. I promise you; they are like a one-night stand. They will never return your call after the election. They will never pay the bill after the dinner. You will never see them again,” he said. He used the opportunity to take pot shots at the ANC, saying people should not take chances with the party because its public representatives would steal everything.

“We cannot have another five years of the ANC because… there will be nothing left. With five years of the DA government, it is going to deliver for you,” he said. He dispelled the claims emanating from his party’s opponents that the “DA wants to get into government with the ANC”. “The DA doesn’t plan to get into bed with the ANC. We want to keep the ANC out of the bed. We want to keep them below 50%, so that we can change this country,” he said.

He also slammed the government of the day for the rolling blackouts, especially after yesterday's announcement of Stage 4 load shedding by Eskom. “This is not load shedding. This is job shedding because when the lights go out and electricity goes off, the factories stop working, the shops close, businesses can no longer run and people lose jobs.” Service delivery was better in municipalities run by the DA. “Wherever a DA government takes over from the ANC, corruption is stopped in its tracks and public money is fiercely protected”.