Joint drive to rid Gauteng province of crime under theme Tight Grip
Pretoria - The drive to make Gauteng safer during the festive season is now in full swing.
The MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, and the SAPS’s Major-General Patricia Rampota said the province had initiated the campaign under the theme Tight Grip.
Rampota said the campaign would be an integrated, multi-disciplinary approach characterised by public and private partnerships and intelligence-driven operations, with the community at the centre of it all.
Rampota said: “We have therefore collectively developed a provincial joint and intelligence structure operational plan, which will address serious and violent crime, gender-based and domestic violence and femicide, gangs, drugs and human trafficking, contraband and counterfeit goods, road safety and tracing and tracking of wanted and repeat offenders.
“Various business and regulatory stakeholders such as the Gauteng Community Policing Board, Liquor Board, Consumer Goods Council, Business Against Crime and private security industry, affirmed their commitment and support to the operational plan.”
In addition, Rampota said the constant attacks and sometimes killings of police officers would not be tolerated and urged the community to report and expose all perpetrators.
Mazibuko said: We are appealing to all law enforcement to be vigilant and help fight to prevent human trafficking and other forms of gender-based violence. Let us be alert so that we can detect and prevent all forms of gender-based violence.”
SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said residents may look forward to high police visibility in known hot spots such as shopping centres and places of entertainment, more roadblocks, closure of illegal liquor outlets and generally increased crime prevention operations.
Pretoria News