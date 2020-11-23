Joint drive to rid Gauteng province of crime under theme Tight Grip

Pretoria - The drive to make Gauteng safer during the festive season is now in full swing.

The MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, and the SAPS’s Major-General Patricia Rampota said the province had initiated the campaign under the theme Tight Grip.

Rampota said the campaign would be an integrated, multi-disciplinary approach characterised by public and private partnerships and intelligence-driven operations, with the community at the centre of it all.

Rampota said: “We have therefore collectively developed a provincial joint and intelligence structure operational plan, which will address serious and violent crime, gender-based and domestic violence and femicide, gangs, drugs and human trafficking, contraband and counterfeit goods, road safety and tracing and tracking of wanted and repeat offenders.

“Various business and regulatory stakeholders such as the Gauteng Community Policing Board, Liquor Board, Consumer Goods Council, Business Against Crime and private security industry, affirmed their commitment and support to the operational plan.”