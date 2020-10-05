Jozi2Sosha annual two-day walk by Clean Up Squad to help substance abusers

Pretoria - Next week the Jozi2Sosha annual walk will see the Clean Up Squad embark on a two-day walk in an effort to recruit 40 substance users to volunteer to be rehabilitated. Founder of the Clean Up Squad and the walk, Reithutsitse Malala said they were looking to take 40 users to a seven week detox program, help them with skills development and reintegration into their communities for six months. He said they realised that they had to change their methods and use programmes that are longer to make sure that the users not only get rehabilitation but also come back and stay sober. “In previous walks the organisation was looking for those who want help but now we are seeking to assist those who want to volunteer to get help. In the past most of the addicts were brought by their parents who forced them to go and they ended up relapsing because they were not ready,” he said. Malala said what added to the majority of young men who were drug users was that they lacked emotional intelligence and he would like to see them learn that very aspect.

He explained that young men in South Africa have never been taught how to deal with their emotions which was why when they faced challenges they resorted to drugs and gender-based violence.

He added that the pandemic has been hard on everyone and they also noticed an increase in the number of substance abusers who started using drugs during the lockdown.

Malala said unfortunately this year has been a little bit drier in terms of funding and they now have fewer sponsors.

However the initiative this year was in partnership with Heavens Defence Force, Katekani and Royal Funerals who will also embark on the walk on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“On the first day, the activists are expected to complete the march from Johannesburg to the City of Tshwane offices where we will deliver a memorandum of demands to have a half-way house built in Soshanguve.

“The following day we will continue the walk from the City of Tshwane to Soshanguve at Royal Funerals in Block AA, where we will host a candlelight ceremony and a prayer session,” he said.

Royal Funerals business development manager Lemmy Mnguni said they were concerned with the level of substance abusers, increasing the numbers of HIV/Aids and drug related deaths.

He added that they joined the walk because they recognised the need to rehabilitate users and build a halfway house in the township.

“The real problem is that we have scores of users in Tshwane, and we only have one half-way house. A seven week rehab program is not enough, we need a more sustainable solution.

“It is difficult to expect someone who has smoked for years to sober up after two months which is why we need a more radical and meaningful approach to eradicate drug abuse,” he said.

Malala encouraged drug users interested in volunteering for the programme and those who wanted to financially contribute to call 084 984 9045 or visit the Clean Up Squad Facebook page.

