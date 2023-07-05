Jubilation as Lara Van Niekerk is named Tshwane’s Sportswoman of the Year

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - Swimmer, Lara van Niekerk, has been named the winner of the Tshwane Sportswoman of the Year award.

Van Niekerk has represented South Africa in various international competitions, and competed in both individual and relay events, specialising in freestyle and butterfly strokes. According to Van Niekerk, her swimming career took off when she represented South Africa at the 2013 World Aquatics Championships in Barcelona, Spain. She continued to participate in other prestigious events such as the Commonwealth Games and the African Games, where she achieved notable performances.

On Saturday night, Van Niekerk was bestowed with the prestigious Sportswoman of the Year by the Tshwane Sports Confederation. She came out number one against a list of over other 20 sportswomen competing in sport. As one of the sponsors, Spar North Rand’s, Retha Ingenbleek said: “We are delighted to have sponsored the Tshwane Women in Sport Awards. Spar is committed to promoting equality and providing opportunities for women in sports.”

This recognition for Van Niekerk not only solidifies her status as a successful athlete, but also exemplifies her dedication and hard work in the sport of swimming. “I never thought my hard work would pay off,” said Van Niekerk. Her journey to becoming a champion swimmer began at a young age. Growing up in Pretoria, she has always been drawn to water and found solace in swimming pools.

Her parents recognised her natural talent and enrolled her in swimming lessons at age 5 and from the very beginning, it was evident that she possessed a unique ability to manipulate the water and move through it effortlessly. As she progressed through her swimming career, she started competing in various local competitions. Her exceptional performances caught the attention of swimming coaches and scouts who recognised her potential to become a future champion. With their guidance and support. Van Niekerk began to focus more intensely on her training regimen, putting in countless hours of practice every day.

“When I completed my first national championship at the age of fifteen, despite my young age, I exhibited remarkable poise and displayed swift and powerful strokes throughout the entire competition.” Spectators and fellow competitors were in awe as she effortlessly glided through the water, leaving her opponents trailing behind. It was clear that Lara was destined for greatness in the world of swimming. With each victory, her influence on the swimming community in Pretoria has grown tremendously.

Young aspiring athletes look up to her as a role model and draw inspiration from her relentless pursuit of excellence. Lara has taken on this role gracefully, recognizing the responsibility she holds in lifting up the next generation of athletes. Outside of her achievements in swimming, she has also used her platform to advocate for the importance of physical fitness, especially among young people. She often visits local schools and sports clubs to share her experiences and inspire others to embrace an active lifestyle. “I believe that everyone has the potential to excel in their chosen field, as long as they have the determination and commitment to pursue their dreams.”

Van Niekerk’s impact on the community extends far beyond the realm of swimming. Her determination, tenacity, and humility will pose her an exemplary figure in both the sports arena and daily life. Being an African and Commonwealth champion swimmer is a testament to unwavering dedication and passion for the swimming sport. Van Niekerk’s recognition will highlight the impact she has had on the local swimming community, according to her.