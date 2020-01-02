Judge was aware of prisoner's HIV status before sentencing him to 13 years in jail









File picture: Pexels Pretoria - Ten years ago, a man known as LM was involved in the armed robbery of Protea Coin security guards at the KFC outlet in Mamelodi. Now - suffering from TB and HIV-positive - he is trying to have his 13-year jail term reduced. The man, only identified by his initials LM in the North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, and an accomplice robbed the security guards of their firearm, a cellphone and a cash box. They fired several shots at the guards, who fired back at them. LM was wounded and arrested on the scene, while his accomplice escaped. LM was convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted murder and sentenced to an effective 13 years imprisonment.

He has now appealed against his sentence and said he was treated unfairly as he chose to disclose to the court his health status, yet the magistrate did not regard this as a mitigating factor.

His counsel told the high court on appeal that the magistrate failed to conduct an inquiry to establish the extent of LM’s ill health before sentencing him.

Acting Judge NE Nkosi was asked to set aside the 13-year jail sentence and to order that the matter be referred back to the trial court.

This would be to investigate his health and to reduce his sentence based on this fact.

LM’s legal counsel is relying on a similar case in which a judge said that while illness does not, per se, entitle a person convicted of a crime to evade imprisonment, it should be considered in order to do justice to the accused.

In that case, a woman was convicted on 99 charges of fraud and sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment. However, she found out after being sentenced that she had contracted HIV, which had developed into Aids.

She took her situation to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, which called for further expert reports on her condition. It was found to be so bad that without proper treatment, she could die within months.

The court reduced her sentence in light of her shortened life expectancy and she was released from prison.

Judge Nkosi said that in LM’s case that in appropriate circumstances, ill health and in particular HIV and Aids, may be a mitigating factor to warrant a lesser sentence.

However, he said the SCA case differed from this one, as LM discovered in jail while awaiting to be sentenced that he had contracted HIV. He told the court that he was on treatment which he received from the prison hospital.

“Clearly his condition has not developed into a full blown Aids and it would seem his HIV status is at its early stages,” the judge said.

He concluded that the trial court in this case did take LM’s condition into consideration when it imposed a 13-year sentence.

