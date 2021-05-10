Juggling talents no problem for musician GrèY GalxY

Tshwane-based photographer, sound engineer, radio presenter and musician Bruce Musekwa, popularly known as GrèY GalxY in his art circles, has recently dropped a single titled “u’Mapakisha”.

The multi-talented artist said the amapiano single was available in all online platforms as of Wednesday.

“I call this sound ‘Trap Music’. It is Afro sounds of all sorts, and my very recent release is an amapiano song called ’u'Mapakisha’. Just to give you a heads up, my team and I are working on a new sound that's going to blow away both the young and the old,” said the 22 year-old artist.

Born and bred in Pretoria, and despite juggling all his other talents, Musekwa said growing up he always knew that music was his first love.

“Music is my first love when it comes to my gifts. Photography has always been something I loved, but it's not where my joy is.”

GrèY GalxY started making music at the age of 12, recording his first song at only 13. He has been making and distributing music ever since.

In high school he joined the sound engineering team, assigned with tasks such as setting up the sound equipment before assembly meetings. Later on he became the leading sound technician at church, coaching his younger assistants with the at that time little he already knew.

After matric he went on to pursue sound engineering as a profession, completing his N6 at Southwest Media College - and “the rest is history”.

However, like with many artists, Covid-19 took a toll on all his careers.

“The cororavirus pandemic really disturbed all my careers, like everyone else, photography and radio presenting included. But it's nothing we can't recover from as the whole world. We just all have to remember to leave the house only when necessary, and sanitise, as always.”

On what inspired his stage name, GrèY GalxY, he said: “Art did that for me. The name is a combination of colours and constellations; this reflects the different genres that I make, because South Africa is a multilingual country, so why make music for a certain group of people when you can make it for the whole of South Africa. Merging the languages always makes listeners of all ethnic groups, and all cultures relate to what I am saying.”

The 22-year-old said he had a bright future ahead, post Covid-19.

“For now, expect a lot of influence into my music from Baggy Records, Team TorQ and Queen A Studio,” he said.