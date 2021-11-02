Julius Malema confident of 65% win in local government elections

EFF leader Julius Malema is confident his party will receive 65% of the votes when the results of the 2021 local government elections are declared. Speaking at his party’s stronghold at Zone 13 in Seshego outside Polokwane, Limpopo, where he cast his vote and flanked by his wife yesterday, Malema was upbeat about the ‘Fighters’ performance. The red berets have led the area from which Malema hails since 2016, and yesterday he cast his vote at Mponagele Primary school.

“We are going to get 65% in Polokwane and the whole of South Africa. We are aiming for a decisive victory. We have done everything humanly possible to get this within all corners of South Africa, and are happy that our people have received the message because the EFF has been on the ground. “South Africans have heard the message of the EFF and have received it well.” Malema said: “We have structures of the EFF all over South Africa and we are now properly constituted. We have candidates of the party chosen by the branches of the EFF in place.

“We have managed to cover the ground that was not covered in 2014, 2016 and 2019, and that’s what brings us confidence. At some point we thought there was political apathy among the youth but the rallies of the EFF has changed that perception of voter apathy. The youth has realised that they they will not leave it all to their parents. However, the day did not end without controversy at the voting station.