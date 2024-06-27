Just Mia and Leo Burg light up the music scene with ‘Ons Teen Die Wêreld’

On June 21, 2024, the vibrant Afrikaans music scene was graced with a heartfelt new anthem, Ons Teen Die Wêreld, a love song by best friends and talented artists, Just Mia and Leo Burg. The song, which encapsulates the spirit of two people ready to take on the world together, is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Ons Teen Die Wêreld is the product of a seamless collaboration between Mia, a well-known figure in the Afrikaans music scene, and Leo Burg, who is venturing into Afrikaans music for the first time. The song was written by Mia while she was waiting for her next music student, and recorded with the acclaimed artist Armand Joubert in Mia's dining room. Production was in the magical hands of Hendrik Joerges. Reflecting on the creation process, Leo shared: "This song is a testament to our friendship and our passion for music. Collaborating with Mia on an Afrikaans love song was a new and enriching experience for me. The lyrics resonate deeply with our shared vision of facing life's challenges together."