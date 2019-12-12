Chris Hani's widow Limpo Hani and ACP national chairman Senzeni Zokwana in court. Picture: Zelda Venter

Pretoria - Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Walus will have to remain behind bars for Christmas, but there may be some hope for him to be released on parole as the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on Thursday ordered that the minister of justice must reconsider the matter within 60 days. Judge Jody Kollapen has reviewed and set aside the refusal by former justice minister Michael Masutha in which he refused Walus parole in January this year.

Although Walus asked the court to order his release on parole, Judge Kollapen said said it is not the court’s function to take over the role of the administrators.

“The administrator is generally the best equipped by experience as well as access to resources and information to make such decisions.

"It also accords with the principle that underpin the separation of powers doctrine,” the judge said. He said the remittal of the matter to the minister for a decision would be the most appropriate relief to grant.