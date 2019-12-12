Chris Hani's widow Limpo Hani and ACP national chairman Senzeni Zokwana in court. Picture: Zelda Venter

Pretoria - Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Walus will have to remain behind bars for Christmas, but there may be some hope for him to be released on parole as the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on Thursday ordered that the minister of justice must reconsider the matter within 60 days.

Judge Jody Kollapen has reviewed and set aside the refusal by former justice minister Michael Masutha in which he refused Walus parole in January this year.

Although Walus asked the court to order his release on parole, Judge Kollapen said said it is not the court’s function to take over the role of the administrators. 

“The administrator is generally the best equipped by experience as well as access to resources and information to make such decisions.

"It also accords with the principle that underpin the separation of powers doctrine,” the judge said. He said the remittal of the matter to the minister for a decision would be the most appropriate relief to grant.

The judge found that the psychologist and experts were mostly in agreement that Walus has shown remorse for the 1993 killing of Hani. They also reported that his risk of reoffending is low. Judge Kollapen, however, added that former justice minister Masutha’s refusal to grant him parole, was not done because he was biased or unreasonable.

Hani’s widow, Limpo Hani as well as the SACP national chairperson Senzeni Zokwana was in court to receive the news.
Hani’s widow would not comment, but Zokwana said they were happy as they now had 60 days to make representations regarding Walus’ parole. He said their belief is that until Walus played open cards regarding the assassination, he should not be released.

