Justice Mjabuliseni Isaac Madondo honoured with Unisa honorary law doctorate

Pretoria - Justice Mjabuliseni Isaac Madondo, the Acting Judge President of the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court, will complete the list of eminent South Africans honoured by Unisa with honorary doctorates during its current 2023 Spring Graduations. The university conferred on Justice Madondo the degree of Doctor of Laws (honoris causa) during a graduation ceremony at its Muckleneuk campus.

This was in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the South African judiciary throughout his legal career, and his proven understanding, knowledge and application of the legal principles that govern South African law. It was also for ensuring that justice and fairness were maintained regardless of class, economic status and the social standing of litigants, according to the university, and for defending and maintaining the independence of the judiciary. Unisa added that it was honouring him for the promotion and protection of human rights and related values in the Constitution.

“Justice Madondo has made exceptional contributions to the legal profession, particularly in South Africa. His long and distinguished career in law, as well as his commitment to advancing justice, human rights and equality, make him a deserving candidate for an honorary doctorate in the field of law. “Throughout his career, Justice Madondo has been a champion for the rule of law and the protection of human rights. He played a crucial role in shaping the country’s legal landscape during a time of transition. “His judgments and opinions in the court are widely respected and influential. And his is known for his commitment to fairness and impartiality.”