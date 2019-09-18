Pretoria - Losing two wives to murder six years apart following robberies at the smallholding where he lived in Kameelfontein has been devastating for Jurie Steenberg. Following the murders, he said he would be relocating to another city.

Steenberg yesterday handed a letter to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, in which he told Judge Hennie de Vos that losing his second wife Riekie during a house robbery was simply too much for him.

He called on the judge to deal harshly with her two killers, Dolfie Sambok, 47, and Karabo Semake, 26. The pair were convicted on a host of charges, including murder and attempted murder and they are due to be sentenced today.

Riekie was shot dead on June 29, 2016 after at least three armed men stormed the smallholding. Steenberg was hit over the head with an unknown object in the early hours of the morning when the intruders surprised them in their home.

The intruders hit him in the back and shot him, but he survived the ordeal. Steenberg said in his letter that he lived in pain, day and night. There was still shrapnel in his shoulder, which could not be removed.

Apart from this physical pain, he also still suffers emotional trauma, especially when clients at his business speak about the incident and his wife. “I cannot live like this. I am going to move,” he said.

His first wife, Suna, was shot six years earlier at the same smallholding north-east of Pretoria, on the morning of April 16, 2010.

She later died in hospital.

Following her death, the devastated Steenberg, who owned a business which built lapas, moved from the smallholding as he could no longer handle living there.

But he had to move back sometime later as matters on the smallholding deteriorated.

Little did he know that this step would cost him his second wife. Steenberg earlier said he had to basically give the smallholding away following Riekie's death.

Steenberg told Judge De Vos that he woke up during the last house breaking and when he walked out of the bedroom, he was attacked. His wife was shot during an altercation between her husband and the robbers. She died of a gunshot to the chest.

The State yesterday called for a life sentence for the pair. Prosecutor Annali Coetzee said the house robbery was especially planned by Semake, who earlier worked for Steenberg.

He obtained the services of Sambok, a seasoned housebreaker. He had been in and out of jail for a number of crimes, most of theminvolvingng housebreaking.

The defence called for mercy on the two killers and said they could still be rehabilitated.

Judge De Vos questioned this in light of neither of the two murderers showing any remorse for what they had done. The judge wanted to know on what the defence based their arguments that the pair could be rehabilitated.

He was told that this was because they were human beings. The judge especially questioned in the case of Sambok, who was a seasoned criminal, how many chances he should be given. The judge said he understood the sentiment that there was good in everyone, but he said somewhere the courts had to draw a line.

