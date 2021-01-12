Khama Billiat denies second wife, but Twitter users call him ’another Peter Ndlovu’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Kaizer Chiefs forward and Zimbabwe Warriors talisman Khama Billiat has denied widespread news reports and social media posts alleging that he has married a popular South African singer and former actor as a second wife. City Press initially reported at the weekend that Zimbabwe’s international forward had paid lobola for South African TV presenter, singer and former actress Nomcebo “Dot” Mthethwa. According to the newspaper report, the 30-year-old Billiat recently paid lobola for the young socialite, who comes from eMpangeni in KwaZulu-Natal. According to the report, Nomcebo’s mother, Smaniso Mthethwa, confirmed that Billiat was engaged to her daughter and the two were planning a future together. Mthethwa is the hottest new Gqom artiste. Her career is thriving, with her hit single Makoti getting a lot of airplay on South African radio. City Press reported that Mthethwa’s mother could not give more details about the union, saying she needs permission from the couple.

Reacting to the second-wife story, the state-owned Chronicle newspaper in Zimbabwe quoted Billiat as denying the marriage to Mthethwa and insisting that he is still happily married to the mother of his daughter, Zimbabwean Esnath Munyedawo.

“Khama has one wife, Mai Kim (mother of Kim), I never married anyone. I don’t know why people are doing this. I repeat, I am happily married to Mai Kim,” Billiat told the Chronicle.

Last year, controversial Zimbabwean raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda, better known in the entertainment circles as Bev, made stark claims of a sexual relationship with Billiat.

In January last year, the Sunday Sun reported that Billiat had been stabbed in the hand with a screwdriver by another baby mama during a scuffle over child maintenance.

Twitter users this week reacted to the latest scandal featuring the dribbling wizard, with many cautioning the Kaizer Chiefs attacking forward to focus on his profession.

ZimViral TV wrote: “Meet Nomcebo ‘Dot’ Mthethwa, Khama Billiat’s latest acquisition on wives collection.”

Another user, Stepson, wrote: “Congrats, young man, though I see where this is going. Ask Peter!”

JV Muzuva commented: “They will tear up this young man. He must ask Peter Ndlovu. Save this tweet.”

Mthunzi Wamadoda simply commented: “Another Peter”.

The Bulawayo-born Peter Ndlovu, currently Mamelodi Sundowns team manager who also plied his trade in England, was reportedly left broke after numerous court cases and high-profile maintenance of children fathered with numerous women, including during his stay in the United Kingdom.

African News Agency (ANA)