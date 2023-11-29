‘Killer’ contacted brother after he talked about murdered Lerato Kale

The fact that the former boyfriend of Lerato Kale, 19, had the nerve to contact her brother, Tumelo Motaung, after he talked to the Motor Industry Staff Association, about the family’s hardship, can be considered as a veiled threat. “It shows that he has absolutely no remorse. There is no way that he was just reaching out.”

Her brother, who found her body on August 10 at his grandmother’s house with her hands and legs tied together, is a key state witness. “This is highly inappropriate conduct from an accused who is in custody awaiting a bed to undergo mental evaluation in the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital. It is not allowed and the prosecutor and the investigation officer must be made aware immediately,” said Gérard Labuschagne, who specialises in threat assessment and management. Labuschagne was the head of the SA police's specialised Investigative Psychology Section - the only unit mandated to profile offenders, for more than 14 years.

The association contacted Labuschagne for advice after Motaung brought a WhatsApp message, allegedly sent to him by his sister’s alleged killer, to the attention of the Union. In the WhatsApp the accused, who is charged with strangling Kale to death, identified himself after saying Hi. Motaung wanted to know what he wanted. The accused allegedly responded with a concerned emoji: “A whole how can I help you? I was just saying hi but I see the community has already demonised me. Anyway nice hearing from you.”

The association brought the WhatsApp to the attention of the investigating officer who will have to obtain another affidavit from Motaung. “The accused is in custody, but is not allowed to contact any of the state witnesses. This must be brought to the attention of the prosecutor. He will only be appearing in court again in February 2024,” the investigating officer said. Colleen Strauss, chief executive officer of the Sinoville Crisis Centre, said the alleged conduct of the accused is a typical power play. He wants to show the family of the victim that he is still in charge.

“This is unacceptable and immediate action must be taken against him.” Martlé Keyter, the association’s CEO: Operations, said the union wants the families of victims and the broader public to be educated about their rights. In the case of Lerato’s family, they already feel that the justice system is failing them. “We will not allow women like Lerato to just become another number in the fight against the gender-based-violence pandemic.