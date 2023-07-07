Kinaty Dhe Artist features on hero DJ Edit SA’s new single

Pretoria - A Soweto youngster’s obsession with music, and in particular Afro house DJ Edit SA, has put him on the path to success after realising his long-term dream to collaborate with his hero. Mlondi Mbatha, 24, with the stage name Kinaty Dhe Artist, exploded on to the music scene in 2019, and has been recognised by the likes of DJ Edit SA, real name Kennedy Mudzuli, who has roped him into his new single, Uthando Lwami.

Mbatha was born and raised in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal, but now lives in arguably the largest township in the country, Diepkloof, and is described by his fellow musicians as a singer and songwriter of note. “I moved to Soweto, living with my mother, granny and my two brothers, to push my career after I met a guy called Sandile Lankz, who is my manager and producer,” Mbatha said. He said he had always been a fan and follower of DJ Edit SA. “I admire his work ethic and always wished to work with him. I’m so happy that my dream has come true. I rate DJ Edit SA among the top and most consistent Afro house producers in the business.”

His obsession with music started in 2017 in high school when he was singing for the school choir, and lots of his peers encouraged him to follow music because of his singing talent. Now an Afro pop singer, Mbatha believes the genre possesses healing powers and puts people in a good space. He already boasts four EPs (extended play) – Isqalo, Abangani, Season and Load Shedding. Besides realising his dream of sharing a studio with DJ Edit SA, Mbatha says his music is inspired by Afro-pop sensations Jaziel Brothers and Blaq Diamond. Mbatha reckons having a music career and performing for people does not come easy.

“I recall my worst performance, when I was performing and people started jumping on to the stage and others started throwing bottles, which made me feel very unsafe.” He promises his fans another hit song in January following the much-anticipated single Uthando Lwami with DJ Edit SA, that is dropping on July 21. “My next project will be on fire and my fans should look out for hits.”

Lankz, also known as Michael Mthembu, discovered Mbatha on social media in 2021 after he posted a single about the late Riky Rick. “I became very interested in working with him and I told him to come to Johannesburg for us to work together, and the rest followed,” Mthembu said. Uthando Lwami will be DJ Edit SA’s third release of the year.

The Pretoria-based producer, DJ and recording artist said of Mbatha: “Kinaty Dhe Artist has been following me on social media for a while, and all this time I had no idea he was a musician. I stumbled upon his music on his profile and immediately fell in love with his voice,” Mudzuli, who is also a journalist by profession and Pretoria News acting editor, started playing at family gatherings and smaller events while he was still a teen in the mid 90s, with just a home-made speaker and a basic amplifier. To date, he is a veteran of more than 200 mixtapes, some of which have featured on radio stations across the country. Besides Mbatha, he has worked with local talent such as Leon Lee, Percy Sleash SA, Candice T, Princess Hope, Kay-9ine, DJ Skhu, Pushie Da Tall, Dezry Kay, Nosy Lee, LaErhnzo & TooZee, and Prudence Mkhize.