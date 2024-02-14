Knife, toy guns and dagga found at school

Metro police in Tshwane took its safety campaign to a school in Mamelodi this week and searched learners for contraband. At the school which was not named to protect the learners, the law enforcement officers confiscated a knife, toy guns and five small bags of dagga from some of the learners on Monday.

At least 500 learners underwent searches during the operation, which resulted in the suspension of two learners pending their disciplinary hearings. Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson, Snr. Superintendent Isaac Mahamba hailed the operation, a part of their social crime prevention strategy, a success. In a separate incident on Monday, Mahamba said, Region 1 Sector 1 members arrested one person in Winterveld who was selling alcohol to minors at a spaza shop.

Metro police confiscate alcohol from an illegally operating outlet in Winterveld. SUPPLIED “The spaza shop owner was arrested for trading in alcohol without a liquor licence. He was also issued with a fine and the liquor was confiscated,” he said. Mahamba warned that the metro police would continue to conduct anti-crime operations to keep the residents safe. Last week, the metro police closed down four spaza shops at Lotus Gardens, west of Pretoria, for operating without permits.