Knitting project spreads warmth and comfort

Over the weekend, the halls of Bromberg Retirement Village buzzed with the vibrant energy of charity and craftsmanship. Guiding this impressive display of handmade blankets, beanies, shawls, scarves, and socks, all crafted by the village's skilled residents, was the dedicated leadership of Rotarian Doulien Knopjes.

Supported by the Bromberg social committee, a Rotary district grant, and the Rotary Club of Pretoria East, this initiative churns out hundreds of monthly items destined for those in need across greater Pretoria. This project exemplifies the power of community engagement and the profound impact of collective effort. Dr Rita Sonko, a member of the Rotary Club of Pretoria East, expressed her admiration for the project: "It’s incredible to see how our seniors are turning their talents into such impactful acts of kindness. Their dedication warms the bodies of those in need and their hearts." The initiative bridges across generations, races, and social classes, embodying the essence of partnership and mutual benefit. For the artisans at Bromberg, their craft reminds them that their value to the community extends well into retirement.

"The joy we receive from helping others is immeasurable," Sonko added. "This project not only meets physical needs but also brings a sense of purpose and connection to our volunteers." As the force behind this heartening initiative, Rotarian Doulien has been pivotal in mobilising support and resources, ensuring the project's success. The Bromberg community's ongoing commitment highlights their unwavering dedication to service.