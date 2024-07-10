Korean Culture Festival brings Seoul to Pretoria

Korea's culture is storming into the global spotlight in a whirlwind of K-pop, K-beauty, and K-dramas that capture hearts and minds around the world. A Korean Culture Festival was held in Brooklyn, Pretoria, on July 5 and July 6 under the theme "Discover the Streets of Seoul”.

Visitors were immersed in a vibrant tapestry of Korean culture, entertainment, and lifestyle, further cementing Korean culture's appeal in South Africa. From experienced K-culture enthusiasts to newcomers eager to discover Korean tradition, the event saw a diverse turnout. The festival offered free admission to visitors, but they needed to register online in advance, demonstrating the festival's commitment to accessibility and community involvement.

Visitors indulged in a feast for the senses, sampling Korean street food delights at the K-Street Food Pocha, while the K-Pop Stage & Lounge echoed with electrifying beats, showcasing the infectious energy of K-pop. The festival transformed Pretoria's Korean Cultural Centre SA into an authentic Seoul street hub over the course of two days, captivating visitors with its array of authentic experiences. Against this backdrop, the Korean Cultural Centre SA, established in 2021 in response to SA's growing demand, has offered its flagship annual culture festival under the theme "Feel Korea“.

Director of the Korean Cultural Centre SA, Jiyeol You, said, the festival also marked a milestone with its collaboration with Korea's “'K-Lifestyle”, enhancing the festival's offerings with top-tier Korean fashion, beauty products, and lifestyle goods. “This synergy underscored Korea's influence on global trends and its growing presence in South Africa’s cultural landscape,” he said. Live performances during the festival Picture/Supplied The festival made a successful return for its third edition this year, Jiyeol said.

Highlights included live busking performances, the popular Buldak & Dalgona Coffee Challenges, and the opportunity to explore Korean traditional attire at the Hanbok experience. Beauty enthusiasts flocked to the K-Beauty Room to discover and experiment with the latest K-beauty trends, while the Seoul Shopping Street offered a marketplace experience with Korean lifestyle goods, courtesy of K-Lifestyle by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency. Jiyeol said the highlight of this year's event was the collaboration with “K-Lifestyle” by Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, enriching the festival with a wide array of Korean lifestyle goods.