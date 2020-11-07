Kruger National Park is more accessible for people with disabilities

Pretoria - IT IS important for South Africans to appreciate the rich biodiversity and culture protected in its national parks, yet many South Africans have never had the opportunity to visit even one of the country’s 19 national parks. For this reason Sanparks, the custodian of national parks, holds annually a National Parks Week during which entry to the parks is waived for local citizens to facilitate access. Kruger National Park, the country’s largest and best-known national park, is involved in an effort to ensure disability is not a barrier to enjoying the park. Ahead of National Parks Week, which runs from November 16 to 20, a group of local residents were taken on a tour at the Berg-en-dal rest camp in the south-western corner of the Kruger to experience facilities designed to enhance the visit to the park of the visually impaired, those with hearing difficulties or mobility challenges. Their visit started with a Braille trail which has been set up on a trail that runs along the rest camp fence. Here the visually impaired are guided by a rope and can stop at benches along the way to enjoy the sounds of birds and animals in close but safe proximity.

Braille descriptions of the animals of the Kruger Park have been added to information boards available to all visitors and rangers offer the horns of various antelope and buffalo for a “touching” experience.

Inside the Rhino Hall, visitors can learn more about rhino and the dangers they face.

There is a touch experience to give a sense of the size and feel of rhino and their horns.

During the tour, those with hearing difficulties were assisted by a sign language interpreter before a game drive on a modified vehicle which includes a wheelchair lift.

For many in the party it was their first time in the park. Ruth Dlamini, who uses a wheelchair, could not contain her excitement at her first sighting of many animals in the wild, especially zebra and giraffe, elephant and buffalo.

She welcomed the initiative by the camp, and was keen to return to the park soon so she could see the rest of the big five.

Berg-en-dal camp manager Johann Mdluli said the camp staff wanted to ensure a special product for people with disabilities who may not have realised they could also enjoy the Kruger National Park.

Sanparks postponed the free access week which is traditionally held in September, to November due to the Covid-19 alert level 2 regulations which restricted the number of persons allowed within public spaces.

Pretoria News