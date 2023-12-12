Kruger National Park’s to get fresh look

The Skukuza Safari Lodge in the Kruger National Park, will be temporary closed from January 1 to facilitate change management and refurbishments in furtherance of the SANParks Commercialisation Strategy. This strategy seeks to enhance parks as nature tourism destinations by diversifying tourism offerings in partnership with the private sector.

SANParks undertook a public tender process for the appointment of a private operator to manage the lodge for a period of 10 years. The appointed operator is a joint venture between Tourvest Holdings (Pty) Ltd and Karibu Leisure Resort. Tourvest Holdings will be represented by AHA Hotels and Lodges who is the tourism property management company of Tourvest Accommodation Activities. Karibu Leisure Resort is owned by its founder and CEO Nyeleti Mushwana and has world-class conference facilities.

The 256-bed lodge is expected to open its doors again in February 2024 under a Management Agreement between SANParks and the joint venture. In co-operation with SANParks, the joint venture will manage, operate and maintain the Skukuza Safari Lodge and the Nombolo Mdhluli Conference Centre situated adjacent to the lodge. This intervention is also a deliberate effort to create BBBEE opportunities and advance transformation of the tourism industry. In the past twenty years this strategy earned SANParks an income of R1,512billion through its public-private partnerships. The revenue generated contributes significantly to the funding of conservation and the overall sustainability of SANParks. SANParks Tourism PPP portfolio has expanded to 60 diverse projects spanning accommodation, restaurants, retail and activities.