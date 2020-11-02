Laptops stolen after break-in at #NotInMyName head office in Hatfield

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Civil rights movement #NotInMyName yesterday said it would not be intimidated or silenced from the fight for justice. The remarks were made by its secretary-general Themba Masango following a break-in at the outspoken movement’s head offices in Hatfield, where two laptops were stolen. “The people who broke into our head office only took two laptops, belonging to the secretary-general and the head of communications, and nothing else strangely. “This comes just a few weeks after our head of communications Mo Senne was held at gunpoint by an unidentified coward in the Pretoria CBD and told to stop working for #NotInMyName,” said Masango. “We remain unshaken.”

Masango said the break-in was reported to the SAPS Brooklyn station.

“We are hoping that the perpetrators will be traced and found. As I said, we are unshaken. We will continue to do our work and being the voice for the voiceless in our country and a vanguard for the marginalised. We will not be deterred from doing what is right,” he said.

“#NotInMyName continues to provide the necessary relief for the downtrodden, and seeks justice for those who have been failed.”

He said there were suspicions regarding the perpetrators, but the SAPS would be given the space and opportunity to conduct its investigations.

Tshwane District SAPS spokesperson Captain Dave Miller said the Sunnyside police station was probing the break-in. | African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria News