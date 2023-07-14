Late government spokesperson Ronnie Mamoepa honoured

Pretoria - The late presidential spokesperson, Ronald “Ronnie” Mamoepa has been honoured among celebrated giants of the Struggle era. His stature, associated with the likes of Chris Hani, Ruth First, Zachariah Keodirelang “ZK” Matthews, Govan Mbeki, Lilian Ngoyi and Charlotte Maxeke, was confirmed at a wreath-laying ceremony at Freedom Park in Pretoria this week at which the Ronnie Moepa Foundation was launched in his honour.

He died in 2017 while serving as spokesperson for then-deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa. Deputy President Paul Mashatile lays a wreath in memory of the late Ronnie Mamoepa at Freedom Park Heritage Site. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) The commemoration, under the theme, “Recommitting the legacy of Ronnie Mamoepa through social activism” was graced by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who gave the keynote address and saw guests observe the wreath-laying at the Wall of Names. Friends and families of liberation movements were also present.

Mamoepa was described as a consummate professional characterised by integrity, intelligence, humour and kindness. He was also a loyal and dedicated servant of the people and earned his stripes in the youth movement, Parliament and various national departments. The launching of the foundation was aimed at highlighting, preserving and promoting the positive legacy of Mamoepa and to leading community-based initiatives focussed on addressing the socio-economic challenges facing the country, such as poverty, inequality and unemployment, said the foundation’s Puleng Moratele. Mashatile described Mamoepa as a dear friend, comrade and Struggle hero.

“When it was not fashionable, Ronnie, from the dusty streets of Pheli (Atteridgeville), joined the movement to fight for freedom. We are indeed today almost 30 years into freedom and democracy, and this is because of the sacrifices and contributions of Ronnie and his generation. “The youth at the time never stood on the side. They, like Ronnie, opposed the apartheid tyranny. He understood that his future and that of his offspring and generations depended on him.” Mashatile said Mamoepa had helped build the ANC in Gauteng.

“It is because of people like Ronnie and Thabo Masebe that, today, we have the best communication machinery for the government through the Government Communication and Information System. “Ronnie was a man of exceptional courage, unwavering determination and deep compassion. He was a relentless advocate for the rights of the marginalised and oppressed.” Mashatile said Mamoepa had spoken out against injustice, stood up to discrimination and fought for a better, more inclusive society.