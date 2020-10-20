Late land reform, women’s rights champion Dr Vuyo Mahlati an indelible spirit - mourners

Pretoria - Mourners yesterday described the late land reform and women’s rights champion Dr Vuyo Mahlati as an indelible spirit. They were speaking during a memorial service at Unisa. Mahlati, who died last week aged 55, was involved in myriad causes; she was a social entrepreneur, gender activist and global director of the International Women’s Forum. She founded Africa’s first indigenous wool processing plant in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape and made strides in her quest for rural development through land reform. She died of an undisclosed illness, according to her son Siseko Mahlati.

Her funeral service will take place tomorrow at the Glen Methodist Church in Garsfontein, east of Pretoria.

Her son, also a family representative, said: “From a son’s perspective it was amazing knowing her. She had an amazing way of touching people’s lives, and we now see it the most with all the support that we are getting from all around the globe. It is testament to the person she was and the long-lasting legacy she left.”

He said she had the gift of truly making an impact in her many causes. “She was a nurturing being and had a golden heart; people only saw a fraction of her greatness.

“She did quite a lot, and even though she was not too well in the past couple of months she continued to work.

“We were worried from a health point of view, but she continued to work, we were concerned, but could see it was what kept her going.

“She gave everyone around her a true piece of herself and without any doubt had the greatest intentions in her actions, which I believe is a gift.”

International Women’s Forum for South Africa president Irene Charnley said they were saddened by the loss of Mahlati.

“She was a powerful force of peace and democracy, and has been a great source of inspiration through the many courses she fought for.

“We find hope in her legacy, which inspired so many of us during her tenure as head of a global organisation of 7000 leaders across 33 nations and six continents. She served it with distinction.

“It is not surprising that she was unanimously nominated as global president for the International Women’s Forum, and was due to ascend the global presidency.”

Mahlathi would have been the first president outside of North America and first from Africa.

“This would have been an honour for many women across the continent and globe. We are heartbroken, but look to the inspiration through her many good deeds in different causes.”

Former deputy president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who was close to Mahlati and even helped organise her wedding many moons ago, said she was saddened by the loss of her colleague, friend and confidant.

“She used her knowledge to serve people who could easily be forgotten. She worked in rural development and helped us make great strides.”

Pretoria News