Law firm claims Road Accident Fund owes it over R20m

Pretoria - A major law firm which was once among the Road Accident Fund's (RAF) service providers has launched an urgent application to have the fund wound up, saying it is insolvent and unable to pay R20.6million owed. Johannesburg-based Maponya Attorneys said in court papers it intended to approach the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria to declare the RAF insolvent. The firm has given the RAF until September 28 to file their opposing papers. Baitseng Rangata, co-chairperson of the law firm, said the RAF was hopelessly insolvent and without any prospects of its financial woes improving. She said this led to creditors resorting to individual debt collecting remedies that include the issuing of writs of execution in an attempt to get their money.

Rangata said Maponya was in 2014 appointed to the RAF's panel of attorneys for five years to defend actions from time to time against the fund.

It is in terms of these duties that it is claimed that the RAF owed the law firm millions in fees.

The RAF earlier this year decided not to renew the service agreements in a bid to save millions in attorneys' fees. It said it would rather try to settle matters to save costs or where necessary use in-house attorneys to defend matters.

This move has been the subject of various court challenges from various law firms against the fund.

Meanwhile in this latest application for winding-up of the RAF, Maponya Attorneys said it had not paid their billed fees for the services rendered.

Rangata said the bill of R20 590 864 was approved by the RAF.

She said the RAF was on its own admission hopelessly commercially insolvent.

She said its inability to pay its debts was not only in relation to the applicant's law firm, but many claimants who had obtained court orders in their favour were also not being paid.

According to Rangata, the last bill payment her firm had received from the RAF for work done was March 25.

“Since then we have not been paid one cent.”

To date, she said, they are owed nearly R20.6m. She said its clear that the RAF was unable to pay debts, and not only that of Maponya.

The RAF earlier, in ending its mandate of its panel of attorneys, also demanded that the latter had to return all case files in their possession to the fund.

While some did so reluctantly, others did not.

Rangata said in her affidavit Maponya Attorneys offered to return all the files if the fund undertook to pay its bill to the firm. But the RAF refused to make the undertaking, she said.

She said it was know that the RAF had struggled financially for years now. While Covid-19 may have added to the fund's financial misery, it was not the cause, she said.

RAF chief executive Collins Letsoalo admitted the entity was cash-strapped, but maintained it was on a new path to streamline operations, which included trying to settle claims and thus save on legal fees.

Pretoria News