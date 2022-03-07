Learner fights for life after stabbing outside Langenhoven High School in Pretoria

Betty Moleya Pretoria - A learner at Langenhoven High School in Pretoria is fighting for her life in hospital, after being attacked and stabbed four times outside the school premises by unknown suspects.

The learner, who is in matric, was stabbed on Friday and it is said the school has a history of violence. Sounding their concern, the DA said the incident followed numerous incidents reported over the past three years of learners, teachers, security guards and general workers being brutally attacked and assaulted just outside the school premises. “These cases have been reported to both the Wonderboom and Central police stations and, still to date, there is no police visibility around the school to prevent crime and ensure the safety of the school and the surrounding community.”

No arrests have been made for the crimes, they said, and the police and education department did not comment on the reports by yesterday. “The perpetrators are believed to have settled on top of the mountain in Capital Park, from where they prey on their victims. They also seem to have found hideaway trails in the Apies river spruit next to the school that lead to Marabastad,” the DA added. They have since demanded that the Department of Community Safety launch a joint operation to monitor and clean up the mountain and the river spruit of any criminal elements.

“The department must also implement footpath patrols with horses during the week when children are at their most vulnerable. We also demand an urgent intervention by the Gauteng Department of Education to ensure the safety of the school and its assets.” They said they would be writing to SAPS Provincial Commissioner and Gauteng MEC for Community safety to address the issue. The DA said it will also be meeting the school management this week to obtain a full list of all cases reported.

For their safety, the learners have spray-painted the paved pathway from the school leading to Capital Park, to be vigilant when using the pathway. They have written warning messages on the pavement such as beware of thieves with arrows pointing in the direction of Capital Park. Another warning message is ‘thieves in this area beware’.

