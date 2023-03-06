Learners at Refitlhile Primary School get to wear new shoes for first time

Kabelo Chabalala Pretoria - Learners at Refitlhile Primary School at Phake Village in Mpumalanga, 47km from Hammanskraal, have received almost 100 pairs of new school shoes.

The donation was made possible through the initiative championed by Mmulutsi and Partners Projects in partnership with the Young Men Movement. In a country of so many inequalities, a high unemployment rate and relatively low returns in business, Mmulutsi and Partners Projects understands the importance of charity beginning at home. Moreover, the company is not waiting for the business to make millions before giving back to those in need. With the little profits it is making, it is ready to share with those in need, according to the management.

Many of the pupils at the school had never owned a brand new pair of school shoes. Throughout their schooling lives, they’d been receiving pre-owned shoes. “To receive such an unexpected and yet necessary gift is a blessing. Now, they will get to look like other children who always wear new school shoes at the beginning of the year. “We are very grateful to Mmulutsi and Partners Projects for donating these school shoes to our needy learners. May their business grow so they can continue to help others,” said Billy Mazibuko, principal of Rifitlhile.

Understanding the challenges and misfortunes that children are born into is something the Mmulutsi and Partners Projects leadership is familiar with. “We also wore school shoes with holes when we were young. So, when Young Men’s Movement started this initiative to get learners school shoes a few years ago, we made a promise to also contribute to this noble cause. “This pair of shoes can encourage a child to continue to pursue their dreams,” said Gary Mmulutsi, managing director and founder of Mmulutsi and Partners Projects.