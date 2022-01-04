Learners at Soshanguve school get help covering books

Pretoria - To help ease the burden on parents shoulders, Thusangwanageno, a non-profit organisation, helped cover books for learners at the Mmabana Primary School in Soshanguve. Thusangwanageno, which was formed in 2017, assists students with registration and tuition fees as well as by refurbishing their school infrastructure and covering books for pupils.

Mmabane Primary School principal Advocate Mpho Molapo said they really appreciate the gesture because most of their learners come from a poor background. "This means a lot, and our learners will really appreciate it because, for many, this is a luxury." Molapo also urged other community members to join hands with the Thusa organisation to positively impact the lives of other children.

Volunteers cover books for the grade 1s starting school this year. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) "We are a no-fee school, and fundraising is also very difficult because we are situated in one of the poorest communities. This makes things a bit hard when it comes to meeting some of the needs of the over 1500 learners we have in the school." Itumeleng Mpe, one of the beneficiaries and volunteers from Thusa, said being part of such an initiative means a lot because it will make a difference in other people's lives. "The organisation assisted me to pay off what I owed at my institution of higher learning, and I thought to myself, if they could help me, I should also make sure that I help others," Mpe said.

Founder Dr John Molepo said they are also planning to donate a mini library to Mmabane. "We helped cover books for four classes of grade 1 learners here at Mmabane, and we will also donate new windows, which is also part of our purpose. "We have, to date, managed to assist over 300 schools all over South Africa. This week we will also be travelling to Limpopo to assist other schools."