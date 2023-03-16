Learners from Ikageng Primary School stranded on roadside after bus loses wheels

Noxolo Miya
Pretoria - Learners from Ikageng Primary School escaped unharmed when their bus lost its rear wheels in Ga-Rankuwa, not far from the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, on Wednesday morning.
The learners were unable to attend school after being left stranded along Sekwati Street.
Charles Mabaso, spokesperson for the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department, said the accident was not reported to the entity.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation said in 2019 a staggering 1 017 children died and 45 000 were hospitalised due to injuries sustained in road accidents.
Last year, nine learners were killed in a crash which happened on the D267 road between Dundonald and Mayflower when a minibus taxi that was taking learners home after school overturned.
The body of the ninth learner was found in a river a day after the crash.
“The body was discovered following a search operation that was conducted by the police, working closely with the community and other stakeholders,” the Mpumalanga Department of Education and Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison said at the time.
“It is believed that the body fell in the river upon impact and it was trapped in between rocks.”
