Learners from Ikageng Primary School stranded on roadside after bus loses wheels

Pretoria - Learners from Ikageng Primary School escaped unharmed when their bus lost its rear wheels in Ga-Rankuwa, not far from the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, on Wednesday morning.

The learners were unable to attend school after being left stranded along Sekwati Street.

Charles Mabaso, spokesperson for the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department, said the accident was not reported to the entity.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation said in 2019 a staggering 1 017 children died and 45 000 were hospitalised due to injuries sustained in road accidents.