’Learners should remember poor matric results are not end of the road’

Pretoria - It is important for learners to take necessary time to prepare themselves emotionally and psychologically for whatever the outcome of the 2021 matric results may be. This is according to distance educator, Brainline, as the class of 2021 will receive their matric results, which for many, set them towards their desired careers.

The Independent Examination Board (IEB) released its results today while the Department of Basic Education will release their results tomorrow. Brainline mentor, Liezel Bruwer, said learners should remember poor matric results are not the end of the road. "It has been a very difficult year for the class of 2021, having had to once again cope with a radically different environment due to Covid-19. It is, therefore, important to take this into account but also to remember that the results don’t define you as a person and that everyone has a different set of skills, knowledge and attributes," said Bruwer.

Bruwer said parents or guardians can also have an effect on how students experience the waiting time and receiving results. His tips included, check the expectations set for your children and ensure that these expectations are realistic, Continuously reassure your children that you believe in them and that you will be there for them no matter what. She said they should not compare results between siblings or with any other students, but compare their current performance with their past performance. For the learners, she said they must replace self-criticism with self-correction and learn from their mistakes

She encouraged them to talk to someone, if they are upset or unhappy with the marks, remember exams are not the end of the world, and don’t compare their results with friends. Bruwer said learners who do not achieve their expected results may experience disappointment and stress ahead. She says it is important to discuss various options with family and teachers and to put things in perspective. "The most important thing is not to panic. If your results are lower than expected, work through your options with your parents and mentor. Contact your tertiary institution and discuss your marks with them, if you fear that it might have an influence on the entrance requirements," Bruwer explained

She said there were other options available besides asking for a remark. "If you were registered for the October/November 2021 exams and completed the Oral, PAT, Practical and SBA components, you are eligible to register directly with the IEB to write the May 2022 exams. Students who deferred some subjects to May and learners who want to improve their marks may do so. There is no restriction on the number of subjects you may register for." Another alternative was to repeat Grade 12 to improve all the subject marks.