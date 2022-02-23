Learning, teaching resumes at ’unsafe’ Lotus Gardens Secondary School

Betty Moleya Pretoria - Learning and teaching have resumed at Lotus Gardens Secondary School despite parents’ unhappiness with the condition of the school.

The problems surfaced last month when parents gathered at the school and demanded a safe learning environment for their children. They said the school had collapsed ceilings and leaking roofs. In addition, some rooms had no doors, some toilets were not working, there was only one water tap, and a classroom that had collapsed six years ago had not been repaired. Parents engaged with the Gauteng Department of Education, and six mobile classrooms were erected on the school’s grounds.

However, that was not enough to accommodate all 1 400 learners, and two weeks ago the parents asked the department for 40 temporary mobile classrooms so that all learners could be accommodated. Yesterday, they reiterated that the classes had been deemed unsafe, and learners had to learn under trees and in shelters. However, some of the classrooms were officially declared safe.

The parents said they remained concerned and questioned how it was possible that only one engineer out of the many that assessed the school, declared them safe. Parent Sahid Ismail said all they wanted was a safe learning environment for their children and for the shortage of teachers at the school to be addressed. “Some years ago we stormed into a meeting of the MEC of Education (Panyaza Lesufi) and they had to hear us out. Afterwards they brought an engineer.

“Three days later, officials came to the school. That is when they found an engineer that declared some classrooms safe.” Ismail said at least 20 classrooms had been declared safe. Yesterday, the department said it would attend to the issues raised by the parents.