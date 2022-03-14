Lecturer shot dead while jogging in Polokwane

Pretoria - A Limpopo lecturer was yesterday morning shot dead while jogging along Munik Road next to Sterpark suburb in Polokwane. Speaking to the Pretoria News, police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said that the victim was identified as 51- year-old Saber Tayob Mohammed, a lecturer at the University of Limpopo, who is also a chartered accountant.

He said: “The victim was reportedly jogging when a white VW Polo drove past him and then made a U-turn. “The said vehicle stopped next to him and a passenger disembarked and shot the victim several times at point blank. The suspects quickly drove off from the scene.” The police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who allegedly sprayed bullets at Mohammed.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, has called on community members with information to come forward and assist in the investigations. Murders have spiked in Limpopo since last year, rising by 53 cases, from 237 to 290 cases, Sheepers announced during the provincial crime statistics last week. He said truck hijackings increased by 100%, from five to ten in the same period, while robbery and cash-in-transit heists hit the 25% mark.

Car hijackings also rose to 2.9%, and robbery at non-residential premises went up by 21.6%. Rape cases decreased by 5.7%, from 1 053 to 993 cases during the same period. Last week the body of a Limpopo woman was found in a shallow grave just days after she was reported missing.

Kgomotso Maropola, 23, was reported missing after not returning to her home in Phagameng location in Modimolle. She was later found murdered and buried in a shallow grave. Pretoria News