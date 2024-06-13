Lecturer takes New York by storm

As part of a dynamic theatre ensemble, Masango is captivating audiences with his performance in the provocative and powerful production, Dark Noon.

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) alum and part-time Theatre Arts lecturer, Bongani Masango, is making waves on the American theatre scene.

The ensemble has been gradually building its reputation and creating a compelling presence by engaging in a narrative of energetic and thought-provoking storytelling.

Dark Noon offers a reinterpretation of America’s colonial expansion, focusing on the guns, violence and exploitation associated with the infamous Wild Wild West. The production, co-directed by Tue Biering and Nhlanhla Mahlangu, is a whirlwind of action.

The troupe of South African artists, including Masango, brings a fresh and critical perspective to American history. They challenge the traditional narrative where the white-hatted cowboy is seen as the hero who tames the Wild West, often glossing over the brutal realities of genocide against indigenous peoples.