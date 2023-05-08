Legal Practice Council says it will take action against disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo

Pretoria - Disbarred from being an advocate, Malesela Teffo, who went rogue again last Tuesday appearing in full robes at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, is about to have his wings clipped. Despite being axed as an advocate in September last year by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, this seemingly did not deter Teffo from still acting as if he was an advocate.

But the Legal Practice Council – the watchdog over the legal profession that had him disbarred – said it was going to take action against Teffo. Legal Practice Council spokesperson Kabelo Mabalane said the LPC was “definitely taking matters legally forward” regarding Teffo. “This will be through our legal team and possibly the police given that he is still struck from the roll,” Mabalane said without elaborating.

Legal expert advocate Francois Botes SC, said the Legal Practice Council should immediately apply for an interdict to stop Teffo from projecting himself as an advocate. “Teffo’s conduct is irrational and criminal. He may not at all present himself as an advocate, as his name remains struck from the roll. He thus is not an advocate,” Botes said. Teffo also had people on social media confused; many questioned whether his removal from the roll was overturned, meaning he was back as a legal practitioner.

He was hailed as a “fighter” by some who lauded “his comeback”. Others were confused over his comeback. The Legal Practice Council said Teffo has not been an advocate for nearly seven months – since the court disbarred him. Neither had he managed to get the court ruling overturned, despite murmurs from Teffo in this regard. Ahead of the Meyiwa trial resuming, Teffo allegedly tried to “bribe” the Meyiwa family with cash. He used to represent three of the accused until he withdrew from the case and was struck off the roll.

Teffo approached the Meyiwa family and had planned to visit them at Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal to give them R50 000 cash from a mysterious donor. The family, suspecting something fishy, notified AfriForum which is representing the family at the trial. Advocate Gerrie Nel sent Teffo a letter informing him that AfriForum was made aware of his planned visit to the family on April 6. In the letter, Nel informed Teffo: “Our client will not meet you or accept any money … you have indicated two family members of the accused will accompany you and you also promised cash to our clients. “More concerning, you have disingenuously conveyed the expectations that following your visit to our clients, prosecutor Adv Baloyi will also visit them. You are invited to explain the context of your intended engagement.”