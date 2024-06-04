Legal practitioners warned of tender scam in Tshwane

Legal practitioners have been warned not to fall prey to a tender scam by a person masquerading as a City of Tshwane official soliciting money from them to assist with submission of their outstanding bid documents. Municipal spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the warning was for legal service providers who have submitted bids to be listed in the procurement of the Panel of Attorneys of the City.

He cautioned the legal firms about fraudulent activities committed by a scammer impersonating an official within the municipality. Mashigo said: “The scammer calls bidders pretending to be a legal officer from the City, informing them that certain documents are missing from their bid documents. “The scammer carries on by soliciting money in order to assist them in submitting the outstanding bid documents even beyond the closing date.”

The City was dismayed after discovering the tender scam, he said, adding that it was disheartening that legal practitioners stood to be defrauded in that fashion. “Bidders are requested to ignore such calls as this is a scam, and most importantly, the tender is closed,” he said. He urged the public and legal practitioners to be vigilant when dealing with such matters.