Legendary Pretoria attorney Isaac Swartzberg dies

Pretoria - Legal legend Isaac Swartzberg, better known as Uncle Ike to the many people who crossed his path over the decades, died on Tuesday at a Pretoria hospital. His son Mark Swartzberg, also an attorney, said his father had complained of a head cold last week, while also coughing. It sounded like a common flu, he said. He was, however, admitted to hospital when his condition worsened. He took a Covid-19 test, which came back positive on the morning of his death. But Mark believed that his father’s heart simply gave in, as he had a pacemaker for years. “He was 90 and had a good life. I believe his heart simply gave in, as it had enough. So I am not quite sure whether it was from Covid-19,” Mark said.

Because of the pandemic, Swartzberg died alone in hospital, as no family was allowed to be by his side. But Mark said he believed his father simply closed his eyes and died peacefully.

Swartzberg was a true legend and had defended thousands of people in the criminal court over the decades. One of the big cases he was involved in as a defence lawyer was the well known 1970s Francois Vonsteen love triangle murder.

While Mark could not remember exactly when his father started his law career, it was decades ago – soon after he had matriculated from the Potchefstroom High School for Boys.

“My father was never a good student. He was told that it would be better if he sought a career working with his hands,” said Mark.

But there was no looking back after a family member invited Swartzberg to work at his law firm.

“He took to the law like a duck to water,” said Mark.

In those days, it was still possible to start a law career after obtaining a certificate in legal studies. But, as the years went by, Swartzberg obtained his law degree and did his articles.

“My father would never relent on a case. He would argue his case fiercely in court. The court was, in fact, his favourite place. He would rather spend hours there than in his office,” added Mark.

Everyone who knew Swartzberg would also recall how he would sit on his chair in court, dozing off while waiting for his case to start. But once the magistrate walked in, Swartzberg was on his feet, ready to argue his case.

“My father was a strong willed and sometimes hard-headed person, who did not take kindly in being told that he is wrong. He fought to the death for his cases and never let it go,” Mark fondly recalled.

Apart from the law and his three children, Swartzberg’s wife Edwina was the great love of his life. The couple looked after each other in a townhouse in Pretoria East. Mark said his mother was, however, very frail.

A virtual memorial service is being held today (Friday) for Swartzberg.

Pretoria News