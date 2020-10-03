Level 1 and international travel resumes with restrictions

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Sunday, March 15 President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a broadcast address, declares the National State of Disaster and imposes a travel ban and border closures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Monday, March 16 Panic-buying at the shops. Wednesday, March 18

Schools across SA close.

Friday, March 27

Day 1 lockdown level 5 (to April 30).

Tuesday, April 21

R500 billion stimulus announced in response to the pandemic.

Friday, May 1

Day 1 lockdown level 4 (to May 31).

Sunday, May 24

Ramaphosa addresses the nation to announce move to level 3.

Monday, June 1

Day 1 lockdown level 3 sees most industries return to work.

Monday, June 8

Grades 7 and 12 at school; domestic business flights resume.

Wednesday, June 10

First court case against tobacco

ban.

Wednesday, June 17

President announces changes to lockdown level 3.

Friday, June 19

Personal-care services reopen.

Wednesday, June 24

Extraordinary supplementary Budget.

Monday, June 29

Restaurants reopen for sit-in.

Sunday, July 5

Day 100 of lockdown.

Monday, July 6

Grades R, 6 and 11 back at school.

Sunday, July 12

Ramaphosa addresses nation. Changes to level 3 include mandatory masks in public, alcohol ban, 9pm curfew.

Monday, July 20

UCT’s smoking study finds prices of illegal cigarettes increased by 250%.

Wednesday, July 22

Highest single day of Covid-19 deaths in country (572).

Thursday, July 23

Ramaphosa addresses the nation. Schools to close.

Friday, July 24

Highest new Covid-19 cases – 13 944.

Monday, July 27

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and Gauteng MEC for Health Bandile Masuku accused of personal protection equipment tender irregularities.

Thursday, July 30

Curfew moved to 10pm; overnight stays allowed but in home province only.

Saturday August 1

SA reaches 500 000 Covid-19 cases.

Monday, August 3

Matrics go back to school.

Saturday, August 8

Covid-19 death toll passes 10 000.

Wednesday, August 12

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reports inflection in the Covid-19 curve.

Friday, August 14

Crime dropped 40% during the first three months of lockdown, says Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Saturday, August 15

Ramaphosa addresses the nation to announce move to level 2: State of Disaster extended another month.

Tuesday, August 18

Day 1 level 2 of lockdown. Ban lifted on tobacco sales and interprovincial leisure air and land travel. Gatherings of 50 people allowed.

Monday, August 24

Day 150 of lockdown.

Thursday, September 10

State of Disaster extended to mid-October.

Monday, September 14

Ramaphosa praises the media for playing a role in reporting on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, September 16

Ramaphosa addresses the nation. Announces “new normal” from September 21 when country moves to level 1.

Friday, September 18

Briefing by Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma about level 1, including increased numbers at events and gyms, extended alcohol sales hours and a midnight to 4am curfew.

Monday, September 21

Day 1 lockdown level 1. Covid-19 death toll approaches 16 000, with more than 4 million tests done.

In the US, President Donald Trump tells a rally in Ohio that Covid-19 “affects virtually nobody” except older citizens and those with pre-existing conditions.

Tuesday, September 22

SA Medical Association warns not to be fooled that thinking pandemic is over.

Cele says more than 300 000 people charged with contravening the Disaster Management Act.

Health department’s Vusi Mokoena placed on suspension for allegedly breaching PPE procurement protocols while Health MEC Bandile Masuku’s leave of absence is extended.

Wednesday, September 23

Ramaphosa addresses the 75th

UN General Assembly Debate and

warns pandemic set back African development dreams.

Friday, September 25

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize disbands the government’s scientific advisory committee on the coronavirus.

Tuesday, September 29

SAA suspends repatriation flights.

Wednesday, September 30

Gauteng Health Department’s HOD, Mkhululi Lukhele, suspended for allegations of corruption linked to Covid-19 relief funds.

Briefing by International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor on repopening of borders and rules for international travel and sport.

Thursday, October 1

International flights from approved countries allowed, but list of 50 no-fly countries, including the US, UK, France, Brazil and India.

Education Minister Angie Motshekga briefing on school calendar and extra-curricular activities. 2021 year will start on January 25, with some work carried over.

Friday, October 2

Day 189. South Africa's Covid-19 death toll is at 16 909. Recoveries are at 611 044, reflecting a 90% recovery rate. There have been more than one million deaths worldwide, more than 200 000 in the US where President Trump has been hospitalised after contracting the virus.

Compiled by Val Boje, Pretoria News