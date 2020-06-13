Level 3 lockdown: Nature lovers urged to be vigilant as Tshwane reserves reopen
City spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, said while this had been possible from last weekend, the city first wanted to ensure that all the necessary arrangements were in place to allow for safe visits to its facilities and private ones where the public can enjoy the outdoors.
Former councillor, Shaun Wilkinson, a champion in the preservation of the city’s parks and reverses, said this was an occasion to be celebrated, but urged people to take care when out.
“For our residents, who’ve been locked up in their homes and yards, the break they need is welcome and they can get out and get some fresh air and social engagement in public spaces under safe regulations.
“I don’t want to scare people... but do want to remind them ‘criminals also read the news’... (so) go out with caution and not alone.”
“Please use common sense and follow your instincts. If you’re at a park and you’re the only person there and you suspect something might go wrong, go home,” said Wilkinson.
According to Mashigo, all care must be taken not to spread the Covid-19. Visitors should be checked and not take part in a braai or picnic.
The Groenkloof Nature Reserve opened on Wednesday, followed by the Rietvlei Nature Reserve.
Queues can be expected at Rietvlei as were seen when Dinokeng opened last weekend. Residents are advised not to go beyond the city or province when looking for fun outdoor activities as the travel restrictions still apply.
The angling area at Rietvlei would open next week along with the Faerie Glen Nature Reserve, Bishop Bird Nature, Moreletakloof Nature Area and the Bronkies Nature Reserve.