Level 3 lockdown: Nature lovers urged to be vigilant as Tshwane reserves reopen

Pretoria - Residents who have been yearning to hike, run, cycle or go on a game drive are expected to be out in force this weekend as local reserves reopen.

City spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, said while this had been possible from last weekend, the city first wanted to ensure that all the necessary arrangements were in place to allow for safe visits to its facilities and private ones where the public can enjoy the outdoors.

Former councillor, Shaun Wilkinson, a champion in the preservation of the city’s parks and reverses, said this was an occasion to be celebrated, but urged people to take care when out.

“For our residents, who’ve been locked up in their homes and yards, the break they need is welcome and they can get out and get some fresh air and social engagement in public spaces under safe regulations.

“I don’t want to scare people... but do want to remind them ‘criminals also read the news’... (so) go out with caution and not alone.”