LGBTQIA+ community take to streets of Pretoria to spread message of love, hope, standing together as one

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - Members of the LGBTQIA+ community took to the streets of Pretoria today to spread the message that being part of this community is about love, hope and standing together as one.

Dressed in their pride colours (red, orange, yellow, indigo and violet) and imaginative outfits, the marchers sang, cheered, waved pride flags and paraded from Meyer Street in Wonderboom South to the suburb of Mayville, north of the city. The march was organised entirely by volunteers such as Rara’s, and Mr Rara’s representatives who invested time and energy to ensure the event was a success, by following the guiding principle of equality. Rara’s is a venue in Pretoria where events are hosted, especially for the LGBTQIA+ community. The organisers of the march emphasised the importance of engagement, tolerance and understanding within the broader community.

The Pride community spread love in the streets of Pretoria. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) One of the organisers, Doan Smith, said the Pride Community March Initiative serves as a beacon of hope, where individuals from all walks of life unite to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. “It’s about spreading love, joy and unity and promoting togetherness and the message of hope to all communities,” said Smith. Embracing diversity and advocating for equality in society has been an ongoing struggle for the LGBTQIA+ community as it requires constant effort awareness, Smith added.

“Pretoria has a variety of different people and creating an event like this that can bring people together and show a different side of what is perceived of the LGBTQIA+ community,” added Smith. The Pride Community March Initiative in Pretoria was conceptualised with the aim of creating a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community in the city and during the Pride Month celebrations. Pride Month started as a small gathering in 2015 but has grown enormously. What began as a local event has now turned into a citywide manifestation of pride and unity, drawing thousands of participants each year.

“Regarding previous Prides, they were not welcomed with open arms and warmth. They were met with negativity, protest, hate and even violence. But we keep on going, marching on. “This is with the intent to show that we all deserve to be here regardless of who you love. And by providing a platform for our voices to be heard, this march aims to create an inclusive atmosphere where diversity and individuality are celebrated,” said Smith. This annual event includes a not just a vibrant parade, but musical performances, informative workshops and art exhibitions. It brings together individuals from across the spectrum of sexuality and gender identity, as well as their allies, to create a safe and supportive environment, Smith said.

Such gatherings contribute to breaking down stereotypes and help to promote better understanding among diverse communities. Neo Tlholo, a member of the LGBTQIA + community and a participant of the march, said education and empowerment are central to the Pride Community March Initiative. Workshops and panel discussions are held to address topics such as LGBTQ+ rights, mental health, and the challenges faced by the community. These informative sessions provide a space for individuals to share personal experiences, confront prejudices, and broaden their understanding of these pressing issues, Tlholo said.