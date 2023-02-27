Like-minded women confidently reaching for the sky

Pretoria - Businesswomen who gathered at the five-year celebration of the Confident Women In Business Expo showed that femininity combined with faith in God remained a powerful combination that can catapult them to success. The expo held at the Loft at Nine in Menlo Park yesterday brought businesswomen and professionals together to connect, collaborate and support each other on their journey in the business environment.

Cerita Nagy, founder of the organisation and business owner, said she created the platform to help women to grow in their business journey with their faith alongside them after she learnt the hard way of the manoeuvring in the business arena. Under the theme “Inspire, encourage and support”, she said the organisation looked to cultivate the women’s hearts, make them strong and help build boundaries to be able to juggle all the roles that women often had to contend with every day. Exhibitor Anastacia Sedith during the Confident Women In Business Expo at Menlo Park. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) “We want them to go through the challenges and difficulties of business knowing that God is there to guide and give them wisdom and even fall back on when times are tough, as this is very important for their strength.

“God made women unique, strong and able to handle being a businesswoman, partner, wife, mother, caretaker and everything else, not just for their family but their community at large.” Nagy said though this was the first expo in Pretoria, they were looking to expand their initiatives to the rest of the country throughout the year. She said the expo would be moving to Paarl in the Western Cape, Mpumalanga and other provinces alongside the online workshops available on the organisation’s website.

“It was important for us to use women in business that are real, who are part of their communities, to be the speakers, to share their stories, wisdom, and to learn and mentor each other. What’s special about this community is that there is no competition, jealousy, and no cut-throat attitude. And if God is the centre of your life, you won’t steal from someone because then you have a foundation of a safe space such as this one,” Nagy said. Exhibitor of Zinzino products, Anastacia Sedith, said she loved the expo as women were often stuck in the mindset of constantly competing with each other. However, here the agenda was about uplifting and building each other.