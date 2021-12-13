Likely Oscar Pistorius will spend Christmas in jail after no meeting with Reeva Steenkamp’s parents

Pretoria - It is likely that Oscar Pistorius will have to spend yet another Christmas in jail after he has not yet met up with June and Barry Steenkamp - the parents of murdered Reeva Steenkamp - as part of his victim/offender dialogue in view of his possible parole. Both Tania Koen, lawyer and spokesperson for the Steenkamps, as well as Julian Knight, Pistorius’ lawyer, confirmed that the parties have not yet seen each other.

This is in spite of Pistorius having been moved to a prison in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape about two weeks ago, with the purpose to meet the Steenkamps. The purpose of the meeting is for the parties to speak to each other as part of Pistorius’ forthcoming parole hearing. This comes eight years into his imprisonment for killing his model girlfriend. Koen said she has no idea when the parties will meet. Correctional Services has also not yet responded to a question from the Pretoria News in this regard.

Barry and June, parents of Reeva Steenkamp during the trial. Picture: Herman Verwey/Media24/Pool Koen denied any speculation that the Steenkamps are perhaps refusing to meet up with their daughter’s killer. Knight meanwhile said he is concerned about the fact that the victim/offender dialogue between the Steenkamp’s and his client has not yet taken place. Knight said Pistorius was especially transported to the Eastern Cape to facilitate the dialogue. “If the Steenkamps are perhaps no longer prepared to partake in the dialogue, they must say so...We cannot hold out indefinitely,” Knight said.

He pointed out that parole is in any event not dependent on a victim/offender dialogue. Knight said if this was the case, very few offenders would have been granted parole as most victims or their families are reluctant to come face to face with the perpetrators. According to him victims and offenders do not necessarily need to partake in the victim/offender dialogue by meeting face to face. This can also happen by means such as by a letter. Reeva Steenkamp. Picture: File The Steenkamp’s meanwhile said in a recent interview with Good Morning Britain that they want the truth about what happened that day and that Pistorius must pay for what he has done.

“One day I would like to talk to Oscar, man-to-man. We feel there are still a lot of things to come out of this story and we are hoping that Oscar will tell us the truth,” said Reeva’s father, Barry Steenkamp. He clarified that he is the one that wants to have a chat with Oscar “if possible”. When asked if they think Pistorius feels sorry for what he has done, he said that that is a difficult question to answer.

“Once the deed has been done, 90% of people will feel remorse. The 10% don’t care and they are the ones who shouldn’t get out of prison. “Naturally, if you kill somebody, sooner or later, you will feel remorse, whether it’s for yourself or for the family,” he told Good Morning Britain. June Steenkamp said he has shown no remorse.

“I think he will only show remorse if it contributes to his getting out of jail. We don’t have the full story. He changed his mind three times under oath”, she said, adding that all they want is the truth. “Its been a horror for us,” she said in the interview. June said that an apology is not enough