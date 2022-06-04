Limpopo ANC ‘not aware of any court action to stop conference’

Polokwane - The ANC in Limpopo has dispelled rumours that its 10th elective conference which kicked off on Friday was threatened by litigation by disgruntled individuals in the party who wished for the gathering to be postponed. The provincial executive committee (PEC) vowed to have a seamless elective conference at the Ranch Resort in Polokwane. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to close the conference on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Presenting a united front, four of the top five provincial ANC officials addressed the media on the state of readiness on Friday. They are provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha, his deputy Florence Radzilani, provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane and his deputy Basikopo Makamu. Absent was treasurer Danny Msiza who stepped aside after being charged by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for his alleged role in the VBS bank saga. #ANCLimpopo10thProvincialConference nominees



Chair

Dickson Masemola

Stan Mathabatha



Deputy Chair

Pule Shayi

Florence Radzilani



Secretary

Reuben Madadzhe

Soviet Lekganyane



Dep Secretary

Livhuwani Ligaraba

Basikopo Makamu



Treasurer

Faith Chauke

Nakedi Sibanda Kekana pic.twitter.com/augvCezkec — Pretoria News (@pretorianews) June 4, 2022 The conference, in which about 1 200 delegates are expected to take part, is expected to bring fierce contestation where Mathabatha, who is seeking a third term as Limpopo chairperson, is being challenged by Public Works MEC Dickson Masemola.

Lekganyane, who was largely sidelined by the top five for speaking out against corruption and the VBS bank saga, will be contesting for provincial secretary in Masemola’s slate. Lekganyane said the PEC knew nothing about any court action to stop the conference. “None of us here can stand and say they are going to launch litigation against the conference. If there is any talk of litigation, it's outside of the PEC. It's probably something that has been picked up in the streets. The people where you pick it up from can clarify because here we speak on behalf of the leadership,” Lekganyane said.

Story continues below Advertisement

He claimed the top five officials were united. “When we are here in this office there are no factions. We are all united under one banner which is the ANC. The point of interest here is whether the conference is happening or not. The first paragraph says yes. Conference is happening. We have over 500 branches already registered to participate,” he said. Lekganyane added that all the regions would be represented at the conference, with Vhembe bringing the largest number of delegates followed by Norman Mashabane, Sekhukhune, Peter Mokaba and Waterberg.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lekganyane was quick to warn journalists that the briefing was meant to inform the public about the state of readiness. This, after one journalist asked a question directed to Mathabatha as to why he was aligned with those who were implicated in the VBS bank scandal. But Lekganyane would have none of it, interjecting the reporter. “We don't pass judgement on human beings when they are still alive. Ask the chairperson (Mathabatha) about his candidature and forget about other people. If you want them go ask them outside from here. This is the meeting of the ANC, it's not a meeting of slates. We are not here representing any faction. We must avoid making this press conference a press conference of individuals. We want it to remain an event of the ANC,” Lekganyane said.

Story continues below Advertisement