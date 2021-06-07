Limpopo man allegedly kills mother-in-law, rapes, kills teen before taking own life

Pretoria - Police in Limpopo have condemned incidents of gender-based violence and femicide following the brutal murder of a 71-year-old woman and the rape of a 13-year-old girl at Joppie village in the Letsitele policing area.

The 58-year-old man allegedly went to look for his wife at her parents’ home in the same area at night after the couple had experienced marital problems, Limpopo police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement.

“Upon arrival, he found his mother-in-law who informed him that her daughter was not at home. The suspect reportedly became furious and hacked the elderly woman with a sharp object throughout her body,” Mojapelo said.

“The deranged man then left and went back home where he entered his neighbour's house and raped a 13-year-old girl before he attacked her with the same weapon.”

Police and medical emergency services were called to the scene and both victims were rushed to the local hospital.

“Police commenced with investigations and manhunt for the suspect. Sadly, the 13 year girl was certified dead on arrival at the hospital. She has been identified as Thembani Mohati,” said Mojapelo.

The suspect, identified as John Makhubele, was later found hanging from the roof top inside the same neighbour's house.

“Police have opened cases of murder, rape, attempted murder and an inquest for investigation. The motive for the incident is not clear at this stage but it might be domestic related,” said Mojapelo.

Limpopo provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi on Monday urged community members to seek help if confronted with domestic disputes instead of resorting to violence.

African News Agency (ANA)