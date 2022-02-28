Limpopo man drowns searching for victim grabbed by a crocodile while fishing

Pretoria - The body of a Limpopo man, who drowned while assisting with the search for a victim grabbed by a crocodile while fishing at the Levubu River in Tshaulu, has been found. Speaking to the Pretoria News yesterday, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Thompho Nemushungwa was positively identified by a relative at the scene.

“The victim was allegedly trapped under water while assisting in the search for Fhulufhuwani Munzhelele, 24, from Kumbani village, who was allegedly caught and dragged under the water by a crocodile while fishing at the river on Wednesday.” Mojapelo added: “A joint search operation was conducted by police divers, members of the Nature Reserve, and the public. “The search resulted in the retrieval of the body of the 35-year-old man on Friday, while the search operation for Munzhelele was still continuing,” Mojapelo said.

A 35-year-old man died during the search for the victim of a crocodile attack in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied Acting SAPS provincial Commissioner Major-General Jan Scheepers urged the public at large to be extremely cautious when fishing in crocodile-infested rivers. “This is not the first incident to be experienced in the same area. We therefore caution community members to be extra careful when approaching these areas,” said Scheepers. Crocodile attacks have been on the rise in Limpopo in recent years.

The Pretoria News reported that villagers of Mulenzhe in Dididi, outside Thohoyandou, were up in arms that they were forced to put their lives at risk while sharing the water with crocodiles at the Nandoni Dam. Humbelani Mudzanani, 25, was killed by a crocodile while having a bath in the dam on New Year’s Day. A total of 190 recorded crocodile attacks in recent years within the province and Eswatini show that 31% were attacked while swimming or bathing; 22% while fishing; 18% while doing domestic chores at the water’s edge; 16% while crossing a body of water; and, 13% while engaged in other activities like fishing close to the water.