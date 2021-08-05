Limpopo musician Avic Tim wants to create timeless sounds to heal hearts

Pretoria - Avic Tim already has several hits behind his name, but the Limpopo musician is not resting on his laurels. “I am not yet where I want to be in music. My plan is to use every opportunity that comes my way. Where there no opportunity, I want to create it and make sure I market my music well until it reaches the target audience,” he said.

Born Edmo Sehlagamele Makoti at Ga-Mphahlela in Lebowakgomo, he is known in the South Africa music scene for his retro sound. “The main objective which has led me to venture into music is to create timeless sounds to heal hearts and inspire brave minds. “I describe the kind of sound I make as the fusion of what made people dance back in the days with what makes people dance today.

“It is more between the different generations. “I am also bringing in new ideas of electronic music as it evolves.” Avic Tim is a self-taught musician “who brings forward a different element and a unique interpretation through house music”.

“My music was basically inspired by the uniqueness of the late Kgothatso Mabeba (Ryder Five02) in terms of consistency and always bringing timeless sound which had been a voice for Limpopo over the years of tribal music.” Avic Tim said that for him music played a huge role in people’s lives. “It is our voice; it makes a statement and creates awareness to the world around us. “Limpopo is blessed with talented musicians. We draw inspiration for the music from ourselves. Whatever sound I do or I don’t do, or message I as an artist do not convey, the next guy will fill the gap. In short, music is part of who we are.”

Asked where he drew inspiration for his music from, he said “my neighbourhood”. "Also from fellow producers in the province. It is inspiring to see them or the audience shaking to the music. I also listen to my friends, which makes me grow as a musician and producer." Avic Tim released his latest project Hang Awt EP in April through Obs Media record label on all digital platforms.

On the project, he worked with LuToniq Soul on one of the songs, and in general the whole EP is quite a blessing, according to the producer. He said it was well received by the people and there had been good feedback from DJs such as Slaga, TimAdeep and KnightSA89, to name a few. Prior to that, he released the 5 Underground single alongside LaErhnzo & TooZee, DJ Nar-SA and LuToniq Soul which has proved to be such a huge success.

The single was featured in France where it was played on radio for four weeks and also topped the charts at Radio Kaos Caribou show hosted by Musiqworks weekly. Regarding the future of music in the country, Avic Tim said it was sad South Africans were yet to fully migrate to digital music. “I would say only two out of 10 music lovers are buying digitally on stores. Some prefer direct purchases.

“I think as time goes they will adapt. We should just be patient.” He gave an example of the amapiano genre, which has taken South African and the continent by storm. “Amapiano represents the townships; it is popular and pushes us who do other genres to work hard. “Amapiano artists and producers have raised the bar. They are inspiring all of us to work hard and push our music.”