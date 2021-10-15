Limpopo police probe gang-rape case of mentally challenged girl, 12

Pretoria - Police in Limpopo have opened a case of rape after a mentally challenged girl, 12, was allegedly gang-raped by three minor boys in Steenbokpan, Lephalale, last week. The boys are aged between 11 and 14.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the incident allegedly took place last Thursday afternoon. He said: “The mentally disturbed girl was reportedly gang-raped by three boys at Steenbokpan, Leseding Section, outside Lephalale town. “The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit took over the investigations and has already engaged the probation official from the Department of Social Development.”

Mojapelo added the three alleged perpetrators, who can’t be named because they are minors, will be processed in accordance with the Child Justice Act. Limpopo MEC for Social Development Nkakareng Rakgoele has condemned the incident, saying the department had already started providing psychosocial support to the victim, her family and other affected parties. She said social workers would also work hand-in-hand with the police and the NPA.

She pleaded with members of the public to help the government in protecting children. “We once again urge parents and guardians to always keep a close eye on children and also to ensure their whereabouts at all times. This is a horrific act and shocking to say the least,” said Rakgoale. This latest incident comes after a 29-year-old was denied bail in August by the Namakgale Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo for the gang rape of an 11-year-old girl in Majeje.