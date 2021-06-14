Limpopo police root out criminals, arrest 2 000 in two weeks

Pretoria - Over 2 000 suspects were arrested for various crimes including murder, sexual offences, and dealing in drugs in Limpopo from the end of last month, police said. Among the arrested is a 54-year-old man nabbed for murder and attempted murder after an incident that took place at Nkowankowa township outside Tzaneen on Saturday.

A police statement said: “Police were tipped off by the community. On arrival, they found a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Wessel Visser was certified dead and the woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries. “The suspect was arrested later after he handed himself in at the Ritavi policing station. A licensed firearm was also confiscated. The motive is unknown at this stage but domestic violence cannot be ruled out. The suspect will appear in the Nkowankowa Magistrate’s Court today. In another incident, a 47-year-old man was nabbed by the highway patrol team for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle at Sekgakgapeng village near Mokopane on Saturday. It is believed the vehicle was stolen at Sinoville police station, near Pretoria.

Also on Saturday, two men aged 26 and 28 were arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of dagga and cultivation of dagga at in Westenburg, Polokwane. “Police searched the premises and found large bags and containers full of dagga. They also found about 200 dagga trees with an estimated street value of R250 000,” police said. On Thursday, members of the Highway Patrol Team received a tip off about an armed robbery at a cosmetic shop in the Hlogotlou in Sekhukhune. “Upon arrival, one suspect aged 26 had already been arrested by Hlogotlou SAPS members at Vleeschboom Village and the getaway vehicle was confiscated. The other suspect, 50, was arrested at a house in Takataka section with assistance of the SAPS Airwing.”