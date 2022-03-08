Limpopo SACP working towards cordial relationship with Cosatu, ANC

Pretoria - The SACP in Limpopo has vowed to attend to its awkward relationships with its alliance partners, Cosatu, and the ruling party, the ANC. Although the two structures have been part of the tripartite alliance with Cosatu, they have been at loggerheads in recent years, with the SACP calling for a reconfiguration of the alliance, saying the ruling party no longer consulted them when it came to decision making.

However, the SACP in the province said it would use its elective conference to look at how to rebuild their relationship with the ANC and outline a socialist programme of action. The two-day congress commenced yesterday at Tivumbeni TVET college in Nkowankowa near Tzaneen and is expected to announce its new leadership today. Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday, party spokesperson Machike Thobejane said their relationship with the ANC was not necessarily healthy at the moment.

He said: “Relations between the ANC and the SACP are not necessarily good. Hence the leadership from both structures are intending to work for improved and cordial relations. “The SACP in Limpopo, notwithstanding some challenges, continues to play its historical role of being the vanguard of the working class.” He said the congress was going to outline a clear socialist program of action that would help in taking Limpopo forward.

When asked if a fierce contestation was expected as it was an elective congress, Thobejane said the SACP had strong internal democratic mechanisms. “The SACP has very strong internal democratic mechanisms such that contestations are rare or non-existent. “The party had to run its huge people-centred and grassroot-led campaigns and programs on a zero budget,” Thobejane said.

He hinted that the outgoing provincial secretary, Goodman Mitileni, would not be contesting for another term. “The outgoing acting Provincial Secretary, having served the party with distinctive commitment and dedication, will not be standing for position of Provincial Secretary, but stands to serve in any other position. “The SACP remains committed to work with all alliance structures through the reconfiguring process.

