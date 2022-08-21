Limpopo Sasco chairperson in hiding after threats to his life

MASHUDU SADIKE Newly elected South African Student Congress (Sasco) chairperson in Limpopo Tsepo Tshogole has gone into hiding after claiming threats to his life were made following his victory at the provincial conference on Saturday morning.

The conference was allegedly marred by gun, knives and panga-wielding members at the weekend forcing the venue to be changed three times due to the threat of violence. The conference was meant to take place at Hayani lodge in Polokwane but that event was disrupted by threats of violence and the organisational leadership opted for Tiveka lodge outside Polokwane but there were also disruptions. According to the newly elected chairperson Tshogole, they finally held the conference at an undisclosed venue in Polokwane that witnessed his election.

The conference elected Oupa Mokgobi as deputy chairperson, Mahlatsi Manaleng as secretary, Motlatso Hunadi as his deputy and Eulenda Mutovholwa as treasurer. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pretoria News, Tshogole said he was still in a place of safety after threats to his life and the rest of his provincial executive committee. He accused the ANC youth league co-ordinator Tony Rachuene of being behind the violence.

Rachuene dismissed Tshogole’s claims, saying he had nothing to do with the conference. “I’m still in a place of safety fearing for my life because those that are behind this are still after me. “So I had to go into hiding for my own safety because they have said that they want my blood and the rest of the PEC. After failing to find me they also assaulted my supporters,” Tshogole claimed.

“They came to our regional office and assaulted our own members. These people have lost their consciousness and all they wanted was to disrupt the conference by hook or crook.” Rachuene said he had nothing to do with the Sasco conference. “The ANCYL will remain the leader of the Progressive Youth Alliance. That includes Sasco.

