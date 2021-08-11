Limpopo taxi owner and female companion shot dead at filling station

Pretoria - A Limpopo taxi owner and his female companion were shot dead at a filling station at Mohlabaneng Cross near Bellevue, Bolobedu, outside Polokwane on Tuesday night, police said. Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Fourie Maphayi, 47, from Ga-Matswi village and Deborah Moila, 42, from Bellevue village were certified dead on the scene.

He said: “We have launched a manhunt for unknown assailants following the fatal shooting of a taxi owner from Bolobedu and a woman last night (Tuesday) at a filling station in Mohlabaneng Cross near Bellevue. “The deceased allegedly arrived at this place at around 7.20pm driving in a white VW Polo and the man entered the shop to buy something while his female companion remained inside the vehicle. Two suspects emerged and one entered the shop and suddenly started firing shots at the taxi owner while the other shot at the woman sitting inside the vehicle. The assailants then disappeared.” Police have opened two counts of murder.

Mojalefa added the motive for the killings were unknown at this stage but taxi violence would not be ruled out. “Investigations are ongoing,” he said. Provincial Commissioner of Police Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident and appealed to the public for assistance with information that could help in solving the case.