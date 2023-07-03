Load shedding, power outages result in water supply issues in Tshwane

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has been warned by Rand Water that its system is struggling to recover after a series of power failures. Load shedding and a number of power outages have caused tripping that has in turn reduced the volume of water in the metro.

According to the municipality, the Laudium reservoir has been hard hit, while Garsfontein reservoir is at 20% capacity. During this weekend, the water utility announced that it was observing little flow in all its systems. The oganisation’s general operations manager, Simon Xaba, said it was using all means to recover water supply.

In a letter seen by the Pretoria News, dated June 22, Tshwane confirmed that the system was indeed struggling to recover. “Balancing of the systems is still being done, and as a result there will be challenges of inconsistent supply.” Municipal spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the metro’s water supply was affected also due to infrastructure.

Bokaba said the water supply was not balanced. “Customers supplied by the Brakpan, Vlakfontein, Klipfontein, Hartbeeshoek, Bronberge, Wildebeesfontein, Selcourt and Stompiesfontein reservoirs will experience low water pressure to no water during the recovery of their system. “The Rand Water reservoirs supplying Tshwane are Vlakfontein, Klipfontein, Hartbeeshoek and Bronberg affecting regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 as well as parts of 5.”

Recently, the Pretoria News reported that water was restored in parts of Tshwane after an outage that left residents without water. The outage was due to the Rand Water supply system running low due to the power failures. The municipality initially said the outage did not amount to a crisis.

“Tshwane was affected by power failures impacting on Rand Water supply infrastructure on June 23. “The City of Tshwane was notified by Rand Water about the inconsistent supply challenges that were under way, affecting Tshwane and other municipalities. “This follows a number of power failures and trips experienced during June at the Vereeniging and Zuikerbosch water treatment plants, as well as at the Palmiet, Eikenhof and Mapleton booster pumping stations.”