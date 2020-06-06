Lockdown Level 3: SA starting to open up

DESPITE an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus, the shift in the risk-adjusted strategy to lockdown level3 marked a significant opening up of the economy, and finality on the decision to reopen schools from Monday. Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane failed in his bid to challenge the decision to reopen schools as the Constitutional Court did not see the need for direct access on an urgent basis. June 1 was back-to-work day for millions of South Africans and the difference could be seen at the taxi ranks, stations and on the road with a dramatic increase in traffic. The government has urged employers to minimise the number of staff at the workplace at any given time through staggered hours or on rotation. Monday was also the first day since late March that alcohol could be sold. While online orders poured in, cheerful shoppers also lined up outside liquor outlets from early morning to get their hands on beer, wine and spirits. Brian Leroni, corporate affairs executive at Massmart (which includes Makro), described sales as “brisk” and said there was a degree of rush buying with demand higher than seen on Black Friday.

After the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, backtracked on the planned reopening of schools for grades7 and 12 on June 1, the reopening is now set for Monday.

Motshekga apologised for the confusion and explained that the decision not to open as planned was taken after a meeting of the Council of Education, which found that not all schools were ready.

In the Gauteng Provincial Command Council briefing yesterday, MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi said those schools which were ready would open. All schools had sufficient personal protective equipment, and work continued on deep cleaning.

Sadly, during lockdown, some schools in the province had been affected by vandalism, arson and theft, including 15 in the Tshwane areas of Nellmapius and Soshanguve. Where necessary, mobile classrooms would be used until facilities could be repaired.

Learners and teachers will have their temperature taken three times during the school day.

To help implement this and social distancing, a Covid-19 youth brigade would be deployed to public schools. About 1800 members had been trained and more would be added and sent as numbers increased.

Anyone providing public transport to schoolchildren must be registered - a process that will begin next week. They will have to follow strict safety protocols and everyone using transport must wear a mask at all times.

Lesufi said 11 educators in the province, three in Tshwane, tested positive for Covid-19, along with one learner. They have been isolated and their contacts traced.

Protocols in case management in schools have been established, he said.

Lesufi said the department was aware of some parents’ anxiety in sending their children back to school, and there were options such as homeschooling.

“We have formally published processes for homeschooling on the department’s website with the closing date extended to September.”

He said while the department was ready to resume learning on Monday, in some instances schools were not ready and parents had been advised they would not open until they were.

These included schools in Sedibeng, Bronkhorstspruit and Hammanskraal and the main issue was around water provision, or infrastructure badly damaged by criminal elements.

“We are putting alternative arrangements in place in terms of using other schools or churches in the interim while we look at the situation.”

In terms of the Government Gazette of May 29, July 6 is the return date for Early Childhood Development, grades 1-3 and grades 6, 10 and 11.

The remaining grades, grades 4, 5, 8 and 9, are due back on August 3 - 20 weeks after the schools closed in March.

Matrics will not write exams now but do a merged June/November National Senior Certificate exam at a date still to be announced.

With the return to work of public servants, this week also saw a reopening of municipal licence centres and more services being offered at Home Affairs, including marriages, and courts which can hear criminal cases, those involving children, those to finalise partially heard cases, and those linked to lockdown.

Pretoria News